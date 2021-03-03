Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Short Interest Down 79.3% in February

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a drop of 79.3% from the January 28th total of 115,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

HSDT stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,008. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.46. The firm has a market cap of $31.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.72. Helius Medical Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Helius Medical Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,139,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,214 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 76.77% of Helius Medical Technologies worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Helius Medical Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

