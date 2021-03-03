Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $160.13

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $160.13 and last traded at $157.97, with a volume of 28180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.21.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APTV. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.77.

Get Aptiv alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.