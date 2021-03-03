UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Hits New 12-Month High at $251.26

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $251.26 and last traded at $250.26, with a volume of 2758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $242.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. UniFirst currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.49 and a 200-day moving average of $201.35.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The textile maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.51. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $446.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.79 million. On average, analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile (NYSE:UNF)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

