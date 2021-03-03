Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, an increase of 198.1% from the January 28th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.7 days.

Shares of INFR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.81. 477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,766. Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $31.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day moving average of $29.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 4.44% of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.