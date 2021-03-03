Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $129.40

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$129.40 and last traded at C$129.40, with a volume of 105422 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$123.54.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSU. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$161.00 to C$177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Trisura Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$100.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$115.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$130.63.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$101.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$89.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$69.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$47.93 million. Research analysts expect that Trisura Group Ltd. will post 5.6100002 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trisura Group (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.