FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) to Issue $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Friday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.
FSKR stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,636. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.60. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.
FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.64 million. On average, analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile
FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.
