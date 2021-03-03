FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) to Issue $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Friday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

FSKR stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,636. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.60. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.64 million. On average, analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.58.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

