Snow Capital Management LP Sells 1,060 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Snow Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SU. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,191,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $741,207,000 after buying an additional 26,281,951 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,303,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $357,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,633,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $215,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,388 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 11,358,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $190,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,700 shares during the period. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,733,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,082,000 after purchasing an additional 990,095 shares during the period. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SU shares. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

Suncor Energy stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.09. The company had a trading volume of 403,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,755,601. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.80. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $27.60. The company has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1642 per share. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

