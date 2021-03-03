RING X PLATFORM 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.73 Million (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 3rd. RING X PLATFORM has a total market cap of $11.46 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded 8% lower against the dollar. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be bought for $0.0534 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.42 or 0.00479909 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00072913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00078223 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00083417 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00054810 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $245.94 or 0.00486862 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000490 BTC.

About RING X PLATFORM

RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 452,372,597 coins and its circulating supply is 214,864,009 coins. The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io . The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RING X PLATFORM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RING X PLATFORM using one of the exchanges listed above.

