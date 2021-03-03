Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Receives $25.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.38.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Santander Consumer USA stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.44. The stock had a trading volume of 16,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,854. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.15. Santander Consumer USA has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 59.10 and a quick ratio of 59.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.33.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of Santander Consumer USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $393,993.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,504.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 1.0% in the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 14,026,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,142,000 after buying an additional 141,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,806,000 after buying an additional 2,498,737 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter worth about $21,026,000. WS Management Lllp raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 33.0% in the third quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 934,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,989,000 after buying an additional 232,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 512.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,711,000 after buying an additional 293,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

