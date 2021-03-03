AMLT (AMLT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $2,038.00

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. During the last week, AMLT has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. AMLT has a market cap of $2.24 million and $2,038.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AMLT coin can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AMLT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00059890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $399.21 or 0.00790288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00007586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00028053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00062472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00029873 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00045792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

AMLT Profile

AMLT (CRYPTO:AMLT) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,332,660 coins. The official website for AMLT is amlt.coinfirm.io . AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

AMLT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMLT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AMLTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for AMLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.