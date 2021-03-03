FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.69 EPS

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 10.30%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNHC traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.58. 1,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,477. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.46. FedNat has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The firm has a market cap of $90.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FNHC shares. Raymond James cut FedNat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedNat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, South Carolina, Texas, and Alabama. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

