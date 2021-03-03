fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.76 EPS

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.76), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $105.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of fuboTV stock traded down $6.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.63. The company had a trading volume of 455,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,423,090. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.64.

Get fuboTV alerts:

FUBO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on fuboTV from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on fuboTV from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.