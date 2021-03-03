Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.49, Fidelity Earnings reports. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 14.60%.

VEC traded up $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,501. The company has a market cap of $664.95 million, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.34 and a 200-day moving average of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Vectrus has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $58.28.

Get Vectrus alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vectrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the United States (U.S.) government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.