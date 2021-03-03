Dubuque Bank & Trust Buys 21,957 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Dubuque Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 349.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,957 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 305.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 129,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 97,637 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 13,839 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 307.1% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 113,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 85,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 291.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 27,425 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.82. The company had a trading volume of 150,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,765. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $67.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

