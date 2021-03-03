Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 155 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lessened its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,481 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NKE traded down $1.69 on Wednesday, hitting $135.33. 185,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,495,507. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The company has a market cap of $213.35 billion, a PE ratio of 78.09, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.85 and a 200-day moving average of $130.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $2,843,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,500 shares of company stock worth $55,498,550 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.40.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

