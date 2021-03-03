Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Bought by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 83,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 9,756 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 320,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth $1,700,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,684,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,739,000 after buying an additional 30,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UE traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $16.80. 52,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,237. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.54. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 11.11 and a current ratio of 11.10.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.55 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 7.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

UE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $10.60 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Edge Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

