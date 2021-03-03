Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 55,465 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Nicholas Company Inc. trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 55,465 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.6% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $83,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO stock traded down $5.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $456.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,683. The company has a market cap of $181.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $493.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total value of $6,724,279.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,637,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

