Signet Financial Management LLC Trims Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Signet Financial Management LLC lessened its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 4,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 9.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on UPS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.61.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $161.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01. The stock has a market cap of $139.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

