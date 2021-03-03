Citigroup Boosts Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Price Target to $75.00

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $56.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

IPAR traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.99. 1,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $34.20 and a one year high of $75.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.70.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inter Parfums news, CEO Jean Madar sold 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $591,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $1,074,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,901,134. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

