Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Shares Up 5.4%

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) shares shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.31 and last traded at $31.28. 882,244 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,561,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.67.

AVYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Avaya from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Avaya from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.27.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.12 and a 200 day moving average of $19.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.72.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Avaya’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $267,988.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $9,986,583.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,068,034.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avaya during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,890,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Avaya by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 9,822 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avaya by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Avaya during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avaya during the 4th quarter valued at about $638,000.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

