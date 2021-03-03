Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Shares Up 5.4%

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) shares shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.31 and last traded at $31.28. 882,244 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,561,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.67.
AVYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Avaya from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Avaya from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.27.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.12 and a 200 day moving average of $19.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.72.
In other news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $267,988.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $9,986,583.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,068,034.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avaya during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,890,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Avaya by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 9,822 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avaya by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Avaya during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avaya during the 4th quarter valued at about $638,000.
About Avaya (NYSE:AVYA)
Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.
See Also: Cost of Debt
Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.