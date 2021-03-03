Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

NYSE:VEEV traded down $11.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $276.01. The company had a trading volume of 51,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,483. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $325.54. The firm has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.67, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $292.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.58.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.61, for a total transaction of $78,850.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,587.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $4,069,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,732.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,901 shares of company stock valued at $10,760,730. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

