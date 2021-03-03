Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $50.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Six Flags Entertainment traded as high as $48.32 and last traded at $47.85, with a volume of 41703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.59.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SIX. Wedbush upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.21.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 7.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 17.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 102,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 15,028 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 8.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 16.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 38.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 35,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 9,799 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.33. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 2.45.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.59 million. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.