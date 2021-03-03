Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the January 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of JOET stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $25.62. The company had a trading volume of 656 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,242. Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $27.22.

