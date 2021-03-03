Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Holdings Cut by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 36,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.34. 23,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,629. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.76. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

