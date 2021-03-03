Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Holdings Cut by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Merriman Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 36,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.34. 23,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,629. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.76. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.