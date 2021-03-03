Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target Increased to C$24.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its price target hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.39% from the company’s current price.

WJX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wajax from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wajax from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Wajax from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Wajax alerts:

TSE WJX traded down C$0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$19.61. 128,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.46, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of C$392.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.82. Wajax has a 12-month low of C$4.90 and a 12-month high of C$22.39.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, storage, and mining and oil sands equipment.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.