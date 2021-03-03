Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

SELF traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.50. 14,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,130. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Global Self Storage has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.63.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

