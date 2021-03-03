PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PMF)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

NYSE PMF traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $14.02. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,689. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $15.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.71.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

