PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PMF)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.
NYSE PMF traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $14.02. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,689. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $15.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.71.
About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund
Recommended Story: What is a Swap?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.