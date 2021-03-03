Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
NYSE:NVG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.50. 2,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,369. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average of $16.18. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $17.29.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile
