Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

NYSE:NVG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.50. 2,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,369. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average of $16.18. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $17.29.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

