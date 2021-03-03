Analysts Expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) to announce earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is ($0.01). Hudbay Minerals posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 123.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HBM. Barclays lowered Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $8.25 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $10.75 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $6.50 to $7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.

HBM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.13. 28,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.71. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 2.57. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $8.39.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.0079 dividend. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 116,290 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 9.1% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 72,340 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 535,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

