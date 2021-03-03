Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of NYSE NCV traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.78. The company had a trading volume of 14,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,476. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $6.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.25.

Get Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund alerts:

About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.