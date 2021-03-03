Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at CSFB

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at CSFB from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.44% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.60.

Shares of TSE:EDV traded down C$0.44 on Wednesday, hitting C$23.93. The company had a trading volume of 523,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,294. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$31.39. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of C$15.68 and a 1 year high of C$39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.14.

In other Endeavour Mining news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 26,500 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$795,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 592,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,778,060.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

