Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) Price Target Raised to C$37.00

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IFP. Raymond James boosted their target price on Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities cut Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$29.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) alerts:

IFP stock traded up C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$27.00. 280,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.51. Interfor Co. has a 52-week low of C$4.75 and a 52-week high of C$30.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.29.

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.04 by C$0.43. The firm had revenue of C$662.30 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Interfor Co. will post 3.3300001 EPS for the current year.

In other Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) news, Director E. Lawrence Sauder sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.18, for a total value of C$267,756.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 285,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,054,511.61. Also, Director Douglas William Geoffrey Whitehead sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.10, for a total value of C$271,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$325,200.

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Hong Knog, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.