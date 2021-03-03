Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) PT Raised to C$12.00 at TD Securities

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) had its price target upped by analysts at TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.46% from the company’s previous close.

PZA traded up C$0.03 on Wednesday, hitting C$9.88. The company had a trading volume of 76,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,045. The company has a market cap of C$243.23 million and a PE ratio of 12.36. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 12-month low of C$5.26 and a 12-month high of C$9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.06.

Get Pizza Pizza Royalty alerts:

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. As of January 1, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.