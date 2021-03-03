Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) PT Raised to C$12.00 at TD Securities

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) had its price target upped by analysts at TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.46% from the company’s previous close.
PZA traded up C$0.03 on Wednesday, hitting C$9.88. The company had a trading volume of 76,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,045. The company has a market cap of C$243.23 million and a PE ratio of 12.36. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 12-month low of C$5.26 and a 12-month high of C$9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.06.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile
See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement
Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.