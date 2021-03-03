CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) PT Raised to C$42.00 at CIBC

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target lifted by research analysts at CIBC from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CAE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$37.50.

TSE:CAE traded up C$0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$37.40. 548,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,256. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of C$14.26 and a 12 month high of C$38.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$32.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28. The stock has a market cap of C$10.58 billion and a PE ratio of 962.82.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$832.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$840.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

