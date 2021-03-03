Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 41.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.37%.

Quanterix stock traded down $9.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.67. 20,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 7.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.88 and a beta of 1.71. Quanterix has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $92.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.79.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QTRX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Quanterix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Quanterix news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $154,896.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $73,047.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,802.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,183 shares of company stock worth $4,017,814 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

