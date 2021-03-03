Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 440.6% from the January 28th total of 3,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 401,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ EDTK traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $3.40. 93 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,880. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.36.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.12% of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education.

