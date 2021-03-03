Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Has $16.75 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 3.3% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $16,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,153,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,434 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,917,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,959,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,323,882,000 after buying an additional 412,094 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,091,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $686,849,000 after buying an additional 167,978 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,966,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $638,871,000 after buying an additional 82,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR traded down $2.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.20. 28,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,610,586. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $248.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $157.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

Several analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.80.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

