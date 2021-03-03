Snow Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Snow Capital Management LP trimmed its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 773,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,684 shares during the quarter. CNO Financial Group makes up 2.9% of Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Snow Capital Management LP owned about 0.56% of CNO Financial Group worth $17,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 148,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNO traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.79. 96,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average of $20.30. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

In other CNO Financial Group news, SVP John R. Kline sold 26,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $609,935.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,868.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John R. Kline sold 9,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $241,876.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,507.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,113 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

