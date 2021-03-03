Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of ETY stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.55. 808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,796. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.76. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $12.79.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

