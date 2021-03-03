Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.
Shares of ETY stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.55. 808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,796. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.76. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $12.79.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
