BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HYT)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE HYT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,500. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $11.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.