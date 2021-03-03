BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HYT)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
Shares of NYSE HYT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,500. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $11.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile
Recommended Story: Derivative
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.