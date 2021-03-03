Papp L Roy & Associates Acquires 283 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,143 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,871,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,777 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $892,753,000 after purchasing an additional 958,338 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,036,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $835,293,000 after purchasing an additional 677,510 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $810,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,294 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,381,054 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $391,992,000 after purchasing an additional 427,064 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.85.

NYSE LOW traded down $3.16 on Wednesday, reaching $159.89. The company had a trading volume of 53,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,001,055. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.43. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

