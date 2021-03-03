Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) Shares Sold by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,617 shares during the quarter. Collectors Universe comprises approximately 1.3% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Collectors Universe were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Collectors Universe by 4,900.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Collectors Universe by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collectors Universe during the third quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Collectors Universe by 8,577.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Collectors Universe in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 58.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Collectors Universe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CLCT remained flat at $$91.92 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.76 million, a P/E ratio of 63.83 and a beta of 1.66. Collectors Universe, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $92.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication, grading, and related services to dealers, collectors, and retail buyers and sellers of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other Collectibles.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Collectors Universe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collectors Universe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.