Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Acquires 9,153 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded up $3.11 on Wednesday, hitting $105.55. 643,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,548,327. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.34. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $104.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.68, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Tudor Pickering downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Truist increased their price objective on Chevron in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.62.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

