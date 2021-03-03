Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Snow Capital Management LP

Snow Capital Management LP raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,523 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,151 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 1.6% of Snow Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.87. 1,316,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,158,297. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

