Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of TransMedics Group Call Options (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,221 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 914% compared to the typical volume of 219 call options.

TMDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $16.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

TMDX stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.75. 9,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,622. The company has a current ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TransMedics Group has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $44.12. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average is $18.48.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 131.35%. Equities research analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $313,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $333,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,893. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 557.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 52,252 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

