Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Short Interest Up 109.6% in February

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 109.6% from the January 28th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

OTCMKTS:THLLY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.39. 3,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,753. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.14. Thales has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65.

Several equities analysts have commented on THLLY shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thales in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thales has an average rating of “Buy”.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.