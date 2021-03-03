Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Announces Earnings Results

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 21.85%.

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock traded down $1.31 on Wednesday, hitting $13.65. 34,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,673. The stock has a market cap of $250.72 million, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average is $12.79. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $15.30.

HRZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Friday, January 29th. Compass Point cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Technology Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

