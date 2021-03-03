CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.34, Fidelity Earnings reports. CHF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 173.61% and a negative net margin of 254.26%.

Shares of CHF Solutions stock traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $8.01. 7,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,163. CHF Solutions has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $37.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.55.

CHFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CHF Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CHF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow System, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

