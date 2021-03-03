Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $23.11 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.6% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $23,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $12.25 on Wednesday, hitting $524.00. The company had a trading volume of 154,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,408,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $614.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $554.53 and a 200-day moving average of $532.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,468 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,010 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.73.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

