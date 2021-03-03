Brokerages Set Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) PT at $30.67

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.67.

WY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

WY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.82. The stock had a trading volume of 158,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,704,782. The firm has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 82.42 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $36.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.85.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

